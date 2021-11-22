Irvington HS Blue Knights are state sectional champs!

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School football program has produced so many great teams for the past 17 seasons, with countless players who have gone on to continue their careers at major colleges on athletic scholarships.

The one thing missing was a state sectional championship.

But this season, the Blue Knights attained that elusive title.

Showing the perseverance that has carried them in the postseason, the top-seeded Blue Knights defeated second-seeded Middletown South, 28-13, in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4, championship game on Friday night, Nov. 19, at the IHS Athletic Complex.

The Blue Knights, under sixth-year head coach and Irvington native Ashley “Smoke” Pierre, improved to 10-2 on the season and advanced to the NJSIAA North, Group 4, regional championship, to be played at Rutgers University’s SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Irvington overcame deficits of 10-0 in the second quarter and 13-7 at halftime by dominating the second half en route to its first-ever state sectional championship. The Blue Knights appeared in their third sectional championship game in program history and second in the past three seasons. IHS started the football program in 1918. The current state playoff format began in 1974.

After a scoreless first quarter, Middletown South connected on a field goal, followed by a short touchdown run to take the 10-point lead in the second quarter. But immediately after the touchdown, the Blue Knights answered as senior quarterback Saquan Gordon connected on a 57-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Nasir Addison, a University of Maryland commit, to cut it to 10-7. Middletown increased the lead on a 26-yard field goal late in the second half to take a 13-7 halftime lead.

But the Blue Knights were charged up to start the second half. Irvington defensive lineman Zamar Grove recovered a Middletown South fumble forced by Irvington junior safety Adon Shuler, a University of Notre Dame commit. The Blue Knights capitalized on the turnover as running back Raheem Wright scored on a 2-yard run to take a 14-13 lead in the third quarter.

The Irvington defense rose again, as linebacker Isaiah Augustin recovered another Middletown South fumble. On the next play, receiver Famah Toure scored on a 16-yard touchdown run to make it 21-13 in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Zaheem Crawford-Patterson caught an 8-yard pass from Gordon in the end zone to seal the championship. Anthony Ellis kicked the 4 extra points. Middletown South, which appeared in its 22nd sectional final and was seeking its 11th title, ended its season at 8-2.

The Blue Knights rallied to win all three playoff games. In the quarterfinals, they defeated eighth-seeded Linden,11-6, on Gordon’s touchdown pass to Crawford-Patterson with 2:13 left in the game. Irvington then beat fifth-seeded Colonia, 14-7, in the semifinals on Gordon’s 19-yard touchdown pass to Wright with 23 seconds remaining in the game.

Irvington’s two other state sectional finals appearances came in 2006 and 2018. In addition to their three sectional finals, the Blue Knights finished as semifinalists in 2005, 2008, 2009, 2012, 2017 and 2019.

Irvington will face the North 1, Group 4, championship winner between Northern Highlands and Ramapo, in the regional championship on Dec. 4 at 4 p.m. in the third of four regional championship games that will take place at SHI Stadium that day.

Whichever opponent it is, it will be intriguing.

Irvington is looking for redemption after losing to Northern Highlands, 30-16, in the 2019 North 1, Group 4, playoff semifinals. The 2020 playoffs were canceled due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Ramapo is grieving following the sudden death of its head coach, Drew Gibbs, who collapsed on Monday, Nov. 15, during a practice session, three days after the team’s semifinal win over Ridge. Gibbs died after emergency surgery to repair a tear in the aortic valve. He was 59.

The Ramapo–Northern Highlands final was postponed to Friday, Nov. 26, at Northern Highlands.

Photos Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens

Photo of Justin Evans-Jenkins holding championship plaque, Courtesy of John Taylor/IHS Athletic Director.