Irvington’s Briana Lee posts ’20/20′ game to pace Felician women’s basketball team in win

IRVINGTON, NJ — Redshirt sophomore guard/forward Briana Lee, an Irvington High School graduate, totaled 22 points and 21 rebounds to lead the Felician University to a 69-63 Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference women’s basketball victory over visiting Bloomfield College on Wednesday evening, Dec. 1, at Job Gymnasium. The game tipped off 2021-22 CACC action for both schools.

Lee became the first player in the 26-year history of the Felician program to record multiple “20/20” games in a career. As a true freshman, she collected 25 points and 20 rebounds on Feb. 12, 2020, also during a home victory over Bloomfield.

Felician (2-4, 0-2 CACC), which was playing for the first time in eight days, won consecutive games for the first time since Feb. 5 and 7, 2019.

The Golden Falcons travel to regionally-ranked Dominican College, N.Y., on Saturday, Dec. 4, for another CACC tilt in Orangeburg, N.Y. Tipoff time is 1 p.m.

Photo Courtesy of Felician University