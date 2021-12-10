Photos: Irvington HS football team defeats Northern Highlands in North, Group 4, championship game at Rutgers University

Connect on Linked in

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School football team defeated an undefeated Northern Highlands team, 19-14, in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North, Group 4, regional championship game held at Rutgers University’s SHI Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 4.

The victory capped the IHS Blue Knights’ historic 11-2 season. Irvington, under sixth-year head coach Ashley “Smoke” Pierre, won the state sectional and regional titles for the first time in program history.

Northern Highlands ended at 12-1 for the season.

Photos Courtesy of Nesbit Digital Media