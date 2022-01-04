Irvington HS girls indoor track and field team finishes in third place at Essex County Relays

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School girls indoor track and field team enjoyed stellar performances at the Essex County Indoor Relay Championships on Dec. 30 at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y.

IHS finished in third place overall.

The 4-x-200-meter and 4-x-400-meter relay teams both finished in first place, in 1:49.86 and 4:22.00, respectively. The shuttle hurdle relay team took second place in 39.90. The sprint medley relay team took sixth place in 5:10.63. In the shot put, Dalea Merisies took fifth place at 25 feet, 9 inches, and Jasmine Jean took ninth place at 22 feet, 6 ¼ inches.

In addition, the 4-x-200 qualified for the indoor nationals that will be held in March in New York City. The members of the 4-x-200 are Nalanie Clement, Nouseline Georges, Anaika Bazile and Shanelle Vilson.

On the boys’ side, Irvington finished in fifth place overall. Irvington took third place in the 4-x-200 in 1:39.71; fourth place in both shuttle hurdle relays, in 42.43, and 4-x-400, in 3:41.24; and ninth place in the sprint medley relay in 4:38.80. Emmanuel Dessein took third place in the high jump at 5 feet, 6 inches.