Irvington HS football players receive SEC accolades

By

IRVINGTON, NJ — Several Irvington High School football team players earned all–Super Football Conference–Freedom White Division honors this season.

They are:

First team offense:

  • Saquan Gordon, senior quarterback.
  • Famah Toure, junior skill player.
  • Jeffrey Gunn, senior lineman.

First team defense:

  • Justin Evans-Jenkins, senior lineman.
  • Tafari Thompson, senior lineman.
  • Lensley Therlonge, senior linebacker.
  • Isaiah Augustin, senior linebacker.
  • Stanley Corneille, senior linebacker.
  • Adon Shuler, junior defensive back.
  • Nasir Addison, junior defensive back.
  • Vaboue Toure, sophomore at-large.

First team special teams:

  • Anthony Ellis, senior kicker.

Second team offense:

  • Kyshir Desir, junior skill player.
  • Tyler Wint, junior lineman.

Honorable mention:

  • Andrew Lucas, senior.

Photos Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens

  

