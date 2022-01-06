Irvington HS football players receive SEC accolades

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
IRVINGTON, NJ — Several Irvington High School football team players earned all–Super Football Conference–Freedom White Division honors this season.
They are:
First team offense:
- Saquan Gordon, senior quarterback.
- Famah Toure, junior skill player.
- Jeffrey Gunn, senior lineman.
First team defense:
- Justin Evans-Jenkins, senior lineman.
- Tafari Thompson, senior lineman.
- Lensley Therlonge, senior linebacker.
- Isaiah Augustin, senior linebacker.
- Stanley Corneille, senior linebacker.
- Adon Shuler, junior defensive back.
- Nasir Addison, junior defensive back.
- Vaboue Toure, sophomore at-large.
First team special teams:
- Anthony Ellis, senior kicker.
Second team offense:
- Kyshir Desir, junior skill player.
- Tyler Wint, junior lineman.
Honorable mention:
- Andrew Lucas, senior.
Photos Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens
