Irvington HS football team jolts West Orange to move to 2-0

By on No Comment

Brandon Robinson

Brandon Robinson carries the ball.

Brandon Robinson carries the ball

Brandon Robinson cross the goal line for a TD.

CJ Wilson runs for yardage for West Orange

Dorain Rawls carries the ball for West Orange.

West Orange (blue uniforms) vs. Irvington (white jerseys). Photos by Steve Ellmore.

Jasiah Provillon runs for yardage.

Jordan White heads upfield with the ball for West Orange.

Michael Giovine runs down the sideline for West Orange.

Nim Salaam carries the ball for Irvington.

Nim Salaam looks for running room for Irvington.

West Orange QB Vincent Desantis looks to pass.

West Orange QB Vincent Desantis looks to pass.

WEST ORANGE, NJ –

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Irvington High School varsity football team continued its dominant start to the season.

Senior quarterback Brandon Robinson and senior running back Nim Salaam each scored two touchdowns to power the Blue Knights to a 28-7 win over West Orange on Friday, Sept. 15, in West Orange to improve to 2-0.

Robinson was 12 of 23 passing for 104 yards and rushed for 55 yards and the two scores on nine carries.

Salaam had a big day on the ground as he rushed for 142 yards on 25 carries to go along with the two TDs.

Robinson scored on a 1-yard run in the first quarter and a 9-yard run in the second quarter for a 14-0 lead. Clervency Prince added both extra-point kicks.

West Orange cut it to 14-7 later in the second quarter on Vincent Desantis’ 32-yard TD pass to Michael Giovine, followed by Bryan Reitberger’s extra-point kick.

Salaam scored on a pair of 1-yard TD runs in the third and fourth quarters. Salaam also had a two-point conversion run after his fourth-quarter TD.

West Orange fell to 0-2.

The Blue Knights will travel to Smyrna, Del. on Friday, Sept. 22, to face Smyrna HS at 7:30 p.m.

West Orange will visit Columbia on Sept. 23 at 1 p.m. at Underhill Field in Maplewood.

 

  ,

Irvington HS football team jolts West Orange to move to 2-0 added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →

Or contact the author at :wcnsports@yahoo.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.