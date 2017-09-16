Irvington HS football team jolts West Orange to move to 2-0

Nim Salaam looks for running room for Irvington.

Michael Giovine runs down the sideline for West Orange.

Jordan White heads upfield with the ball for West Orange.

WEST ORANGE, NJ –

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Irvington High School varsity football team continued its dominant start to the season.

Senior quarterback Brandon Robinson and senior running back Nim Salaam each scored two touchdowns to power the Blue Knights to a 28-7 win over West Orange on Friday, Sept. 15, in West Orange to improve to 2-0.

Robinson was 12 of 23 passing for 104 yards and rushed for 55 yards and the two scores on nine carries.

Salaam had a big day on the ground as he rushed for 142 yards on 25 carries to go along with the two TDs.

Robinson scored on a 1-yard run in the first quarter and a 9-yard run in the second quarter for a 14-0 lead. Clervency Prince added both extra-point kicks.

West Orange cut it to 14-7 later in the second quarter on Vincent Desantis’ 32-yard TD pass to Michael Giovine, followed by Bryan Reitberger’s extra-point kick.

Salaam scored on a pair of 1-yard TD runs in the third and fourth quarters. Salaam also had a two-point conversion run after his fourth-quarter TD.

West Orange fell to 0-2.

The Blue Knights will travel to Smyrna, Del. on Friday, Sept. 22, to face Smyrna HS at 7:30 p.m.

West Orange will visit Columbia on Sept. 23 at 1 p.m. at Underhill Field in Maplewood.