Irvington HS cross-country teams victorious

IRVINGTON, NJ – The Irvington High School boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams earned victories in Super Essex Conference meets on Sept. 19 at Branch Brook Park in Newark.

Boys

Irvington-23, Belleville-32

Desmond Marfo (18:25) came in first, followed by Wolf Michel, fourth; Wilfrantz Therzy, fifth; Claudel Saint Clair, sixth; and Peterson Francois, seventh, to lead the Blue Knights. The boys’ team is 2-5.

Girls

Irvington 15-0, Barringer 0

Irvington 17, North 13th St. Tech 40.

Cathiana Jean (23:22), Taliyah Hayes (24:00), and Adijat Oyleke (24:08) placed 1-2-3 to lead the Lady Knights to the victories. The girls are 4-3.