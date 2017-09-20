Irvington HS cross-country teams victorious

IRVINGTON, NJ – The Irvington High School boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams earned victories in Super Essex Conference meets on Sept. 19 at Branch Brook Park in Newark.
Boys
Irvington-23, Belleville-32
Desmond Marfo (18:25) came in first, followed by Wolf Michel, fourth; Wilfrantz Therzy, fifth; Claudel Saint Clair, sixth; and Peterson Francois, seventh, to lead the Blue Knights. The boys’ team is 2-5.
Girls
Irvington 15-0, Barringer 0
Irvington 17, North 13th St. Tech 40.
Cathiana Jean (23:22), Taliyah Hayes (24:00), and Adijat Oyleke (24:08) placed 1-2-3 to lead the Lady Knights to the victories. The girls are 4-3.