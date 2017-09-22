Irvington HS girls’ volleyball team wins five straight to start season

IRVINGTON, NJ (updated Friday Sept. 22, 2:01 p.m.) – The Irvington High School varsity girls’ volleyball team has enjoyed an undefeated start to the season.

The Lady Blue Knights, under third-year head coach Paul Tortorella, boasted a 5-0 record through Sept. 21, beating Newark Collegiate Collegiate, 2 sets to 0; Christ the King Prep, 2-0; Newark Arts, 2-1; Montclair Immaculate Conception, 2-1; and Weequahic, 2-0. All the matches are in the Super Essex Conference-Freedom Division.

The key players are senior captain Cassandra Cheridor, junior captain Rayna Smith; seniors Liz Acosta, Naomi Guinyard, Sasha Rivera, and Amrita Sing; and sophomores Sol Berrios and Taylor Phillips.

Berrios had 16 aces in Game 1 against Weequahic. Cheridor had 10 aces in two games against Newark Collegiate.

According to Tortorella, the team goals include getting better every day, both individually and as a team; competing for first place in the SEC-Freedom Division; entering the Essex County Tournament, qualifying for the NJSIAA Group 3 state tournament and keeping the team’s GPA above 3.0.

“The girls have been working very hard since August 15,” said Tortorella, referring to the start date of official practice. “The team has got off to a good start and we are all excited about that. But it is a long season and we just hope to keep working hard and improving everyday.”

The assistant coach is Ryan Carroll, also in his third season.

Schedule

(home matches at Mount Vernon Ave. School)

Sept. 22, at North Star Academy, 4 p.m.*

Sept. 25, at Newark Tech

Sept. 27, Newark Collegiate, 4 p.m.*

Sept. 29, at West Side, 4 p.m.*

Oct. 3, Christ the King Prep, 4 p.m.*

Oct. 5, at Arts, 4 p.m.*

Oct. 10, at Immaculate Conception, 4 p.m.*

Oct. 12, Weequahic, 4 p.m.*

Oct. 13, Caldwell, 4 p.m.

Oct. 17, at Shabazz, 4 p.m.*

Oct. 19, North Star Academy, 4 p.m.*

Oct. 20, West Caldwell Tech, 4 p.m.

Oct. 25, Newark Tech, 4 p.m.

*SEC-Freedom Division match