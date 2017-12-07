Irvington HS football schedule for 2018 released

IRVINGTON, NJ – The North Jersey Super Football Conference released the 2018 schedules.

Irvington High School will open the season on Week Zero against Orange at home on August. 31.

Irvington will remain in the Freedom Division. However, the division has been changed. Wayne Hills, Wayne Valley, and Passaic Valley have moved out of the division, replaced by Barringer, Ferris and Orange.

The remaining teams in the division are Belleville and Milburn, in addition to Irvington. However, Irvington will not play Belleville.

Irvington won the Freedom White Division title this fall and finished with an 8-3 overall record.

On Monday, Dec. 4, a day after the state finals were completed, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association member schools voted in favor of a proposal to allow 10 regular-season games, which will allow the possibility of expanding the current state playoff format.

The state playoffs currently have five Groups with four sections (North Jersey Section 1, North Jersey Section 2, South Jersey and Central Jersey), with the playoffs ending in sectional finals.

Under the proposal, the playoffs will be expanded to Bowl Games, pitting the sectional champions of North 1 vs. North 2, and Central vs. South Jersey.

The first eight games will count toward the playoffs, rather than the current sytem of the best seven of eight games. Two rounds of games are offered for non-playoff teams or those that lose in the first round of the playoffs.

The top 32 teams in the power-point system will be seeded in each Group, and then broken into four sections with eight teams in each bracket.

Non-public schools will have an extra round of playoffs.

Irvington HS

2018 schedule

Aug. 31, Orange

Sept. 7, Union City

Sept. 14, at Ridgewood

Sept. 21, at Millburn

Sept. 28, Bergen Catholic

Oct. 5, at North Bergen

Oct. 12, at Ferris

Oct. 19, Barringer

Oct. 26, Montclair