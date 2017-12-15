Irvington HS football team boasts all-conference players

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ – The Irvington High School varsity football team boasted several talented players who helped produced a second straight eight-win season. Under second-year head coach “Smoke” Pierre, the Blue Knights also won the North Jersey Super Football Conference-Freedom Division championship in the conference’s second year of existence.

Irvington featured several players who earned All-NJSFC-Freedom White Division honors

OFFENSE

FIRST TEAM

Jasiah Provillon, senior receiver

Brandon Robinson, senior quarterback

Nim Salaam, senior running back

Ian Campbell, senior offensive guard

SECOND TEAM

Zakee Swann, sophomore running back

Zahir Swann, sophomore receiver

Oldie Salaam, freshman running back

Khalyfe Joyner, senior center

DEFENSE

FIRST TEAM

Lancine Turay, senior defensive end

Nashawn Brooks, junior middle linebacker

Keyon Bowman, senior linebacker

SECOND TEAM

Jalen Scott, senior defensive tackle

Carl Napoleon, senior defensive tackle

Elton Jean-Baptiste, junior defensive end

Provillon has committed to North Carolina State University and Turay has committed to the University of North Carolina in accepting athletic scholarships to continue their careers on the Football Championship Series Subdivision.

The fourth-seeded Blue Knights defeated fifth-seeded Linden, 16-13, in the quarterfinals before falling to top-seeded and eventual champion Phillipsburg, 21-20, in the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association North Jersey Section 2, Group 4 state playoffs to finish with an 8-3 record. In 2016, the Blue Knights were 8-2 and made the North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 playoffs.