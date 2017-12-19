Irvington HS girls’ basketball team looks to make progress

IRVINGTON, NJ – The Irvington High School girls’ varsity basketball team hopes to make progress this season.

The Lady Blue Knights, under sixth-year head coach Rashawnah French, have two returning players: sophomore Celine Ceasar, who is still learning to play the game, and junior Herbina Exume, who played JV and varsity last year and is in her second year, noted the coach.

French expects both to see a lot of varsity minutes.

The rest of the team consists of newcomers. Junior Tiara Mahorn, a transfer from Newark Tech, has already become a leader on the floor. “She still has a lot to learn but is learning quickly and will start for us,” French said. Sophomore Aniyah Massey is in her first year playing and has a lot to learn, but brings a presence in the paint.

Indeed, the Blue Knights will be rebuilding.

“We are starting over this year,” French said. “Last year we graduated five seniors. Two went to the Armed forces and three are at Union County College playing on scholarship (Jessica Washington, Rhoda Aygemang, and Quadasia Daniels).”

In addition, the team has moved down to the Super Essex Conference-Independence Division after being in the Colonial Division.

The team’s goal is to work hard and improve.

“We will continue to work on getting better as individuals and as a team,” said French.

The Blue Knights’ scheduled season opener against Golda Och Academy on Friday, Dec. 15, was postponed.

Irvington will open the season Dec. 19 against Immaculate Conception of Montclair at 4 p.m.