IHS indoor track and field athletes earn medals at SEC-American Division meet

The Irvington High School indoor track and field teams gave good efforts at the Super Essex Conference-American Division Championships at the Ocean Breeze Complex in Staten Island,N.Y. on Dec.23.

On the boys’ side, Desmond Marfo won the third-place medal in the 1,600-meter run with a personal-best 4:44, and “has established himself as one of the top milers in the county,” said IHS head coach Marvin Hawkins.

Michael Veltz won the fifth-place medal in the 400-meter dash.

For the girls, Vicky Molokwu ran a personal-best 9.24 in winning the second-place medal in the 55-meter hurdles for her highest-ever finish.

The Blue Knights will compete in the Marine Corps Relays on Friday, Dec. 29, at the 168th St. Armory in a national meet that will be webcast live throughout the country, according to Hawkins.