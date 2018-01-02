Irvington HS indoor track and field teams give good efforts at Marine Corps Relays

IRVINGTON, NJ – The Irvington High School boys’ and girls’ indoor track and field teams posted fine efforts at the Marine Corps Relays on Dec. 29 at the New York City Armory.

Brian Fisher, Trenton Dundas, Wesvendji Jean-Charles, and Dwight Henry combined to win the sixth-place medal in the boys’ shuttle hurdles relay in 35.66.

Sophomore Cathiana Jean won her heat in the 800-meters sophomore division in 2:41.51, which ranks her No. 86 in the state.

Desmond Marfo, a junior, continued his fine indoor season. He came in 11th overall in the varsity boys’ 800-meter with a personal-best 2:05.71, ranking him No. 30th in the state.

The girls’ 4×200-meter relay ran its fastest time of the season in 1:55.95. The unit consisted of Vicky Molokwu, Andrea Jackson, Malika Springer, and Taliyah Hayes.

The boys’ 4x200m relay also ran its best time this season. The team of Michael Veltz, Keano Fearon, Dundas, and Henry ran 1:38.9 and placed 25th.