IRVINGTON, NJ – Jamall Angoy, former Irvington High School head baseball coach and current IHS guidance counselor, has been named District Support Professional of the Year.

Angoy, an IHS graduate, Class of 1999, was selected by the District’s Selection Committee.

Angoy was the IHS head varsity baseball coach from 2011 to 2016. Prior to that, he was the assistant coach of the team for two years.