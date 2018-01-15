Irvington HS boys’ basketball team looks to get back to winning ways

IRVINGTON, NJ – The Irvington High School boys’ varsity basketball team had its two-game winning streak end with a 66-60 loss to host Christ the King Prep on Jan. 9 in Newark. Karriem Thomas had a game-high 18 points; Jasiah Provillon and Andrew Sylvestre each had 10 points; Kevin Kilpatrick scored six points; Jalen Scott had five points and Kymani Dunbar added four points for IHS, which moved to 4-4 mark.

Upcoming games

Jan. 16, Verona, 4 p.m.

Jan. 18, at Bloomfield Tech, 7 p.m.

Jan. 20, West Orange, 1 p.m.

Jan. 23, West Essex, 4 p.m.

Jan. 25, at Millburn, 4 p.m.

Jan. 27, University, 1 p.m.

Jan. 30, American History, 4 pm.

Feb. 1, Christ the King Prep, 7 p.m.

Feb. 6, Newark Collegiate Academy, 4 p.m.