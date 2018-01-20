Carl Napoleon is runner-up at Essex County Tournament to lead Irvington HS wrestling team

IRVINGTON, NJ – Carl Napoleon finished second in the 285-pound weight class to lead the Irvington High School varsity wrestling team at the Essex County Tournament, Jan. 18-19, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange.

In the final, Napoleon, who was seeded No. 3, lost by a 3-2 decision in overtime to top-seeded Niko Diakides of Seton Hall Prep.

Nashawn Brooks finished third in the 220-pound class for the Blue Knights. In the third-place consolation bout, fourth-seeded Brooks pinned West Essex’s Vasili Tsilionis in 29 seconds.

Carl Banks, at 126, and Keyon Means, at 195, each finished fifth for Irvington. Banks decisioned Nutley’s Jacob Gonzalez, 7-2, while Means pinned West Essex’s Chris Maestoso in 33 seconds.

Terell Ashman, at 120, and Brisner Xavier, at 132, each finished sixth for the Blue Knights, who placed ninth overall in the team standings. Seton Hall Prep won the team title for the third straight season.

Team scores

1-Seton Hall Prep, 239.5 points; 2-West Essex, 169.5; 3-Caldwell, 150.0; 4-Cedar Grove, 142.0; 5-Livingston, 138.0; 6-Nutley, 116.5; 7-Verona, 113.0; 8-West Orange, 87.5; 9-Irvington, 83.0; 10-Columbia, 67.0; 11-Orange, 57.0; 12-Montclair, 50.0; 13-Millburn, 38.0; 14-Glen Ridge, 31.0; 15-East Orange, 25.0; 16-Newark Academy, 23.0; 17-Belleville, 22.0; 18-East Side, 14.5; 19-Barringer, 11.0; 20-Bloomfield, 10.0; 20-Newark Collegiate, 10.0; 22-Weequahic, 5.0