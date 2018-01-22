Irvington HS boys’ basketball team enjoys victories last week

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ – Jalen Scott scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds and Andrew Sylvestre had 11 points to lead the Irvington High School boys’ varsity basketball team to a 56-50 home win over West Orange, 56-50, Saturday, Jan. 20, in a Super Essex Conference non-division game.

Karriem Thomas had seven points; Kevin Kirkpatrick had six points, 14 rebounds, and six blocked shots; Jasiah Provillon had five points and seven rebounds; Dezyln Sebastien had five points and Dameer Vital and Kymani Dunbar each had four points for the Blue Knights, who improved to a 6-5 record. West Orange lost its second straight and fell to 8-6.

In earlier action, Dunbar scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Blue Knights to a 54-49 home win over Verona on Jan. 16 in a Super Essex Conference-Colonial Division game. Nasamier Brooks had 12 points and three steals and Thomas had eight points, three rebounds and three assists for Irvington.

The Blue Knights fell to host Bloomfield Tech, 56-46, Jan. 18, in a division game at West Caldwell Tech.