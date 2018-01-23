Irvington HS indoor track and field teams give good efforts at Essex County Championships

IRVINGTON, NJ – The Irvington High School indoor track and field teams, under head coach Marvin Hawkins, gave good efforts at the Essex County Championships on Monday, Jan. 22, at the Ocean Breeze Complex in Staten Island, N.Y.

The boys’ team finished 10th in the boys’ team standings.

IHS boys’ medal winners:

55-meter dash: Dwight Henry, third place, 6.65.

4×400-meter relay: Michael Veltz, Henry, Devin Seward, and Desmond Marfo, sixth place, 3:34.

Also at the meet, the IHS girls’ 4×400 relay team qualified for this spring’s Penn Relays by running 4:19.4. The relay team consists of Andrea Jackson, Vicky Molokwu, Malika Springer, and Taliyah Hayes. It is the first time since 2013 that both IHS 4×400 teams will compete at the Penn Relays.