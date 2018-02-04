Irvington HS indoor track and field teams impress at Section meet

IRVINGTON, NJ – The Irvington High School boys’ and girls’ indoor track and field teams gave good efforts at the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 3 State Championships at the Bennett Center in Toms River on Saturday, Feb. 3.

On the boys’ side, sophomore Dwight Henry took third in the 55-meter dash in 6.71 and placed fourth in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.06. Senior Michael Veltz finished fifth in the 400-meter dash in 53.40.

Junior Desmond Marfo was sixth in the 800-meter run in 2:02.94. The 4×400-meter relay team took fifth in 3:34.78.

On the girls’ side, junior Andrea Jackson was fifth in 9.24 and senior Vicky Molokwu was sixth in 9.26 in the 55-meter hurdles.

Based on those top-six finishes, those Blue Knights qualified for the NJSIAA Group 3 State Championships at the Bennett Center on Feb. 16.