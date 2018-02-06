Irvington HS boys’ basketball team keeps up surge; advances in ECT; girls’ hoops fall in ECT

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Photos by Steve Ellmore: Irvington vs. Christ the King Prep, Feb. 1

IRVINGTON, NJ – The Irvington High School boys’ varsity basketball team won four straight games, including in the Essex County Tournament, to improve to an 11-6 overall record.

Andrew Sylvestre scored 18 points and Jiair Bucknor had 17 points in the 84-70 home win over University on Jan. 27. Karriem Thomas scored 13 points and Kevin Kirkpatrick had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Kymani Dunbar had nine points and Jasiah Provillon had six points and five rebounds.

Dezyln Sebastian scored 12 points and added five assists and four steals in the 48-43 home win over American History on Jan. 31. Jalen Scott scored 11 points; Dunbar had nine points and Nazamier Brooks and Kirkpatrick each had seven points. Kirkpatrick also had seven rebounds.

Sylvestre scored 16 points to lead the Blue Knights to a 50-41 win over Christ the King Prep on Feb. 1 at home. Dunbar had eight points and 10 rebounds with three blocks; Sebastien had seven points; Scott had five points; Kirkpatrick had five points, four rebounds and four blocks; Provillon had four points and four rebounds; Brooks had three points and Bucknor had two points.

The Blue Knights defeated Cedar Grove, 50-38, in the preliminary second round of the ECT at home on Saturday, Feb. 3. Kirkpatrick had 12 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks and Dunbar had 10 points to lead the 15th-seeded Blue Knights.

Sylvestre had six points; Brooks had five points and Provillon and Dameer Vital each had four points.

Irvington will host 18th-seeded Glen Ridge in the preliminary third round Feb. 8 at 4 p.m. The winner will visit No. 2 seed Newark East Side in the first round on Feb. 10.

IHS girls’ hoops fall in the ECT

The 25th-seeded Irvington High School girls’ varsity basketball team lost at No. 20 seed Livingston in the second preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament on Feb. 3 to move to a 5-11 record.