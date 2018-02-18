Irvington HS indoor track star Dwight Henry excels at Group 3 state meet

IRVINGTON, NJ – Irvington High School’s Dwight Henry finished third in the boys’ 55-meter hurdles at the NJSIAA indoor track and field Group 3 State Championships held at the Bennett Center in Toms River on Feb. 16. Henry, who was timed in 7.81, qualified for the NJSIAA Meet of Champions.

Henry also finished eighth in the 55-meter dash in 6.75.

The Group meet consisted of the top six finishers in each event from the section meets.

The Blue Knights had other good efforts at the Group meet. Michael Veltz took 15th in the 400-meter dash in 52.64. Desmond Marfo was 13th in the 800 meters in 2:03.51. The 4×400-meter relay team was 17th in 3:36.63.

On the girls’ side, Andrea Jackson was 16th and Vicky Molokwu wa 20th in the preliminaries of the 55-meter hurdles.

The Meet of Champions, which consist of the top six finishers in each event and wild-card berths from the Group meets, will be held Feb. 24 at the Bennett Center.