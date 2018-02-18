Irvington HS wrestlers impress at District 15 tournament

IRVINGTON, NJ – Carl Napoleon and Carl Banks each finished in second place and Brisner Xavier and Nashawn Brook each took third place in their respective weight classes to lead the Irvington High School varsity wrestling team at the NJSIAA District 15 tournament held at Westfield on Feb. 17.

Napoleon lost to Jacob Pidgeon of Somerville by a 2-1 decision in the 285-pound heavyweight final, while Banks lost to Roselle Park’s Mark Montgomery by a 14-1 major decision in the 126-pound final.

Xavier and Brooks won their third-place consolation bouts. At 132, Xavier pinned Kyle Anderson of North Hunterdon in 1:13, while Brooks decisioned Roselle Park’s Sean Matthews, 7-0, at 220.

The four IHS wrestlers advanced to the Region 4 tournament at Union HS, Feb. 21, 23 and 24. The region tournaments consists of the top three finishers in each weight class at the districts.

Terrell Ashman finished fourth at 120 for the Blue Knights and just missed qualifying for the region tournament.

Overall, Irvington finished seventh out of 10 teams in the district tournament. North Hunterdon won the team title with 200 points. Roselle Park was second with 183 points.

Kyle Steele is the head coach for the Blue Knights.