Irvington HS boys’ and girls’ track and field teams sweep home meet vs. North 13th St. Tech and Hillside

IRVINGTON, NJ – The Irvington High School boys’ and girls’ track and field teams swept a tri-meet with North 13th St. Tech and Hillside on April 24 at IHS.
Boys
Irvington 68, North 13th St. Tech 14
Irvington 62, Hillside 19
Hillside 42, North 13th St. Tech 35
Girls
Irvington 68, North 13th St. Tech 12
Irvington 56, Hillside 25
Hillside 59, North 13th St. Tech 22
Overall IHS boys winners
110-meter hurdles: Wesvendji Jean-Charles, 15.5.
Long jump: Jean-Charles, 18 feet-4 inch.
200-meters : Tavaughn Whyte, 23.1.
800-meters: Keano Fearon, 2:08.
100-meters: Dwight Henry, 10.9.
Javelin: Henry, 108 feet.
1,600-meters: Desmond Marfo, 5:00.