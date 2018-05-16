Irvington HS track and field teams give good efforts at SEC meet

The Irvington High School boys’ and girls’ track and field teams gave good efforts at the Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division Championships held at Schools Stadium in Newark on May 11.

The boys’ team finished fourth overall in the boys’ team standings and the girls’ team took fifth overall in the girls’ team standings.

Dwight Henry won both the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash to lead the boys’ team. Wesvendji Jean-Charles took third place in both the 110-meter hurdles and long jump. Desmond Marfo took second place in 1,600 meters and fourth in the 3,200 meters. Tavaughn Whyte took fourth place in both the 110 hurdles and 400 hurdles. Michael Veltz wa fourth in the 200 dash and fifth in the 100 dash.

IHS boys’ results

100-meter dash: First place, Dwight Henry, 11.28. Fifth place, Michael Veltz, 11.58. Sixth place, Wesvendji Jean-Charles, 11.62.

200-meter dash: First place, Henry, 22.72. Fourth place, Veltz, 23.51. Eighth place, Obodai Annan, 23.95.

400-meter dash: Third place, Veltz, 51.26. Fourth place, Keano Fearon, 51.93. Eighth place, Devin Seward, 52.97.

800-meter run: Ninth place, Fearon, 2:13.14. 11th place, Cordell Litus, 2:13.54.

1,600-meter run: Second place, Desmond Marfo, 4:37.58. 11th place, Claudel St. Claire, 5:25.75. 12th place, Adnon Kpodo, 5:31.88.

3,200-meter run: Fourth place, Marfo, 10:44.66.

110-meter hurdles: Third place, Jean-Charles, 15.59. Fourth place, Tavaughn Whyte, 15.65. Fifth place, Henry, 16.33.

400-meter hurdles: Fourt place, Whyte, 58.01. Seventh place, Cordell Litus, 1:02.48. Eighth place, Matthias Litus, 1:03.11.

4×400-meter relay: Second place, 3:33.18.

High jump: Eighth place, Brian Fisher, 5-2.

Long jump: Third place, Jean-Charles, 20-2 1/2. Ninth place, Shamar Frasier, 17-2 1/4.

Triple jump: 10th place, Jean-Charles, 37-8.

Javelin: Fifth place, Trenton Dundas, 121-4.

Shot put: 13th place, Kyle Morley, 29-3 3/4; 14th place, Keron Smith, 28-8 1/4; 15th place, Richard Norman, 27-3 1/2.

IHS girls results

200-meter dash: Fifth place, Vicky Molokwu, 27.40.

800-meter run: 10th place, Cathiana Jean, 2:45.45. 13th place, Ariana Ruiz, 2:55.66.

1,600-meter run: Fourth place, Oyeleke Adijat, 5:54.98. 10th place, Berline Julien, 6:43.93.

3,200-meter run: Second plae, Adijat, 13:12.15.

100-meter hurdles: Third place, Molokwu, 16.01. Fourth lace, Andrea Jackson, 16.55.

400-meter hurdles: Third place, Jackson, 1:10.03.

Long jump: Fifth place, Molowku, 15-4.