Irvington HS athletes and coaches honored for 2017-18 year

IRVINGTON, NJ – The Irvington High School Athletic Awards Ceremony took place June 13, honoring the best IHS student-athletes for the 2017-18 school year.
The following are the award recipients:
Athletes of the Year
Jasiah Provillon (football and basketball) and Cassandra Cheridor (bowling and softball)
Student-Athletes of the Year
Obidai Annan (track) and Sarah Smith (girls’ soccer, bowling, softball).
Co-Coaches of the Year
Elias Brantley (boys’ basketball) and Paul Tortorella (girls volleyball)*
*tie in voting
Academic Coach of the Year
Myles Hart (Highest Team GPA, Bowling)
Anthony Taylor Memorial Bowler of the Year
Cassandra Cheridor
News Varsity 12 All-State Football Selections
Jasiah Provillon (Second Team), Nim Salaam (Honorable Mention), and Brandon Robinson (Honorable Mention)
Service Award
Valeria Brown-Garner, 33 years as a cheerleading coach
