Irvington HS athletes and coaches honored for 2017-18 year

Connect on Linked in

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ – The Irvington High School Athletic Awards Ceremony took place June 13, honoring the best IHS student-athletes for the 2017-18 school year.

The following are the award recipients:

Athletes of the Year

Jasiah Provillon (football and basketball) and Cassandra Cheridor (bowling and softball)

Student-Athletes of the Year

Obidai Annan (track) and Sarah Smith (girls’ soccer, bowling, softball).

Co-Coaches of the Year

Elias Brantley (boys’ basketball) and Paul Tortorella (girls volleyball)*

*tie in voting

Academic Coach of the Year

Myles Hart (Highest Team GPA, Bowling)

Anthony Taylor Memorial Bowler of the Year

Cassandra Cheridor

News Varsity 12 All-State Football Selections

Jasiah Provillon (Second Team), Nim Salaam (Honorable Mention), and Brandon Robinson (Honorable Mention)

Service Award

Valeria Brown-Garner, 33 years as a cheerleading coach