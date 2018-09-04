Irvington HS football team crushes Orange in season opener

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ – The Irvington High School varsity football team made a strong statement in the season opener.

The Blue Knights, coming off two straight eight-win seasons, demonstrated their mission to have another strong year as they posted a convincing 30-6 season-opening victory over Orange on Friday, August 31, at the IHS Sports Complex.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Blue Knights scored 30 unanswered points. Junior running back Raymond Simmons scored the first TD of the season on a 3-yard run in the second quarter, followed by junior Clervency Prince’s extra-point kick, for a 7-0 lead.

Junior receiver Taiyon Battle scored on a 14-yard pass from junior quarterback Michael Jackson IIII later in the second quarter for a 13-0 lead. In the third quarter, Prince kicked a 27-yard field goal to extend the lead to 16-0.

Senior linebacker Nashawn Brooks returned an interception 28 yards for a touchdown and Prince hit the point-after to make it 23-0 in the third quarter.

Jackson connected with sophomore Zahir Swann on a 14-yard TD pass and Prince added the extra point for a 30-0 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Orange broke the shutout on a 21-yard run by quarterback George Crespo in the fourth quarter.

The game unfortunately ended with 4:21 left in the fourth quarter when a fight erupted between both teams.

Next game: The Blue Knights will host Union City (1-0) on Friday, Sept. 7. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Photos by Steve Ellmore