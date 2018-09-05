Irvington HS cross country teams gear up for seasons

IRVINGTON, NJ – The Irvington High School boys’ and girls’ cross country teams, under head coach Marvin Hawkins, will begin the seasons Sept. 6.
The following are their schedules:
Girls cross country
Sept. 6, Science Park, Newark Collegiate, Belleville*
Sept 12, West Caldwell Tech, Mount St. Dominic, Payne Tech*
Sept. 20, Livingston, St. Vincent’s*
Sept. 26, Cedar Grove, West Side, Caldwell*
Oct. 2, Super Essex Conference Championship*
Oct. 9, Roselle, Passaic County Tech*
Oct. 26, Essex County Championships**
Nov. 3, State Sectional Championships***
Boys cross country
Sept. 6, Caldwell, Cedar Grove*
Sept. 12, Glen Ridge, West Essex, Belleville*
Sept. 20, Nutley, Payne Tech*
Sept. 26, West Side, East Side, West Caldwell Tech*
Oct. 2, SEC Championships*
Oct. 9, Roselle, Passaic County Tech*
Oct. 26, Essex County Championships**
Nov. 3, State Sectional Championships***
*Branch Brook Park in Newark
**Brookdale Park in Bloomfield/Montclair
***Central Park of Morris County in Morris Plains
