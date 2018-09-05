Irvington HS cross country teams gear up for seasons

By on Comments Off on Irvington HS cross country teams gear up for seasons

IRVINGTON, NJ – The Irvington High School boys’ and girls’ cross country teams, under head coach Marvin Hawkins, will begin the seasons Sept. 6.

The following are their schedules:

Girls cross country

Sept. 6, Science Park, Newark Collegiate, Belleville*

Sept 12, West Caldwell Tech, Mount St. Dominic, Payne Tech*

Sept. 20, Livingston, St. Vincent’s*

Sept. 26, Cedar Grove, West Side, Caldwell*

Oct. 2, Super Essex Conference Championship*

Oct. 9, Roselle, Passaic County Tech*

Oct. 26, Essex County Championships**

Nov. 3, State Sectional Championships***

 

Boys cross country

Sept. 6, Caldwell, Cedar Grove*

Sept. 12, Glen Ridge, West Essex, Belleville*

Sept. 20, Nutley, Payne Tech*

Sept. 26, West Side, East Side, West Caldwell Tech*

Oct. 2, SEC Championships*

Oct. 9, Roselle, Passaic County Tech*

Oct. 26, Essex County Championships**

Nov. 3, State Sectional Championships***

*Branch Brook Park in Newark

**Brookdale Park in Bloomfield/Montclair

***Central Park of Morris County in Morris Plains

  

Irvington HS cross country teams gear up for seasons added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →

Or contact the author at :wcnsports@yahoo.com

COMMENTS