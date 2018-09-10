Irvington HS cross-country teams enjoy good starts to season

Connect on Linked in

IRVINGTON, NJ – The Irvington High School cross-country teams enjoyed good starts to the season Sept. 6.

The girls’ team defeated Belleville, Newark Collegiate, and Science Park at Branch Brook Park to start the season at 3-0.

The boys’ team defeated Cedar Grove and lost to Caldwell in the season opener.

Team results

Girls

Won, Belleville, 20-35

Won, Newark Collegiate, 15-48

Won, Science Park, 15-46

IHS individual results

Cathiana Jean, first place, 23.32.

Adijat Oyeleke, second place, 24:10.

Taliyah Hayes, fourth place, 26:48.

Ariana Ruiz, fifth place, 26:49.

Berline Julien, eighth place, 27:15.

Nikita Hayes, 11th place, 29:47.

Boys

Team results

Won, Cedar Grove, 25-30

Lost, Caldwell, 21-35

IHS individual results

Desmond Marfo, first place, 18:05

Devin Seward, third place, 20:56

Wilfrantz Therzy, sixth place, 21:35

Adnon Kpodo, seventh place, 21:40

Matthias Litus, eighth place, 22:10