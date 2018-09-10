Irvington HS cross-country teams enjoy good starts to season

IRVINGTON, NJ – The Irvington High School cross-country teams enjoyed good starts to the season Sept. 6.
The girls’ team defeated Belleville, Newark Collegiate, and Science Park at Branch Brook Park to start the season at 3-0.
The boys’ team defeated Cedar Grove and lost to Caldwell in the season opener.
Team results
Girls
Won, Belleville, 20-35
Won, Newark Collegiate, 15-48
Won, Science Park, 15-46
IHS individual results
Cathiana Jean, first place, 23.32.
Adijat Oyeleke, second place, 24:10.
Taliyah Hayes, fourth place, 26:48.
Ariana Ruiz, fifth place, 26:49.
Berline Julien, eighth place, 27:15.
Nikita Hayes, 11th place, 29:47.
Boys
Team results
Won, Cedar Grove, 25-30
Lost, Caldwell, 21-35
IHS individual results
Desmond Marfo, first place, 18:05
Devin Seward, third place, 20:56
Wilfrantz Therzy, sixth place, 21:35
Adnon Kpodo, seventh place, 21:40
Matthias Litus, eighth place, 22:10
