Irvington HS cross-country teams impress in meet

IRVINGTON, NJ – The Irvington High School boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams enjoyed a fine showing in a Super Essex Conference meet at Branch Brook Park on Sept. 12.

The boys defeated Glen Ridge and Belleville and lost to West Essex to move to a 3-2 record.

The girls defeated West Caldwell Tech, and Payne Tech and lost to Mount St. Dominic Academy to improve to 5-1.

Boys team scores

West Essex 19, Irvington 42

Irvington 23, Glen Ridge 35

Irvington 27, Belleville 32

IHS results

Desmond Marfo, first place vs. Glen Ridge and Belleville, 18:46

Adnon Kpodo, 21:14

Wilfrantz Therzy, 21:31

Devin Seward, 21:43

Mattias Litus, 21:48

Cordell Litus, 21:51

Girls team scores

Mount St. Dominic 23, Irvington 35

Irvington 15, West Caldwell Tech 0

Irvington 15, Payne Tech 0

IHS results

Adijat Oyeleke, first place vs. West Caldwell Tech and Payne Tech, 24:06

Cathiana Jean, 24:23

Ariana Ruiz, 25:47

Taliyah Hayes, 27:27

Berline Julien, 27:38

Efe Uwuigbe, 29:05

Nikita Hayes, 33:18