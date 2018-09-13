Irvington HS cross-country teams impress in meet

IRVINGTON, NJ – The Irvington High School boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams enjoyed a fine showing in a Super Essex Conference meet at Branch Brook Park on Sept. 12.
The boys defeated Glen Ridge and Belleville and lost to West Essex to move to a 3-2 record.
The girls defeated West Caldwell Tech, and Payne Tech and lost to Mount St. Dominic Academy to improve to 5-1.
Boys team scores
West Essex 19, Irvington 42
Irvington 23, Glen Ridge 35
Irvington 27, Belleville 32
IHS results
Desmond Marfo, first place vs. Glen Ridge and Belleville, 18:46
Adnon Kpodo, 21:14
Wilfrantz Therzy, 21:31
Devin Seward, 21:43
Mattias Litus, 21:48
Cordell Litus, 21:51
Girls team scores
Mount St. Dominic 23, Irvington 35
Irvington 15, West Caldwell Tech 0
Irvington 15, Payne Tech 0
IHS results
Adijat Oyeleke, first place vs. West Caldwell Tech and Payne Tech, 24:06
Cathiana Jean, 24:23
Ariana Ruiz, 25:47
Taliyah Hayes, 27:27
Berline Julien, 27:38
Efe Uwuigbe, 29:05
Nikita Hayes, 33:18
