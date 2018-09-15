Irvington HS football team looks to return to winning ways; gears up for Millburn

IRVINGTON, NJ – Looking to snap a two-game losing streak, the Irvington High School varsity football team will visit Millburn Saturday, Sept. 22, at 1 p.m. in a Super Football Conference-Freedom White Division game.

The Blue Knights lost at Ridgewood, 34-12, Friday, Sept. 14 in a SFC crossover game for their second straight defeat to move to a 1-2 record. Ridgewood won for the first time this season and moved to 1-1.

Ridgewood jumped out to a 13-0 lead after the first quarter. The Blue Knights got on the scoreboard when Zakee Swann scored on a 1-yard run with 8:21 left in the half to cut it to 13-6. The point-after kick was blocked.

Ridgewood answered with a TD in the third quarter to make it 20-12. Irvington 6-foot-3 senior receiver Mohamed Toure, a Division 1 prospect, returned a punt for a TD with 2:52 left in the third quarter to draw the Blue Knights within 20-12. The two-point conversion attempt failed.

Ridgewood scored on a short TD run early in the fourth quarter to extend it to 27-12. Another rushing TD by Ridgewood with 4:23 left produced the final score.

The last time the Blue Knights lost two games in a row was in 2015 in the final two games of that season.

Millburn is 1-2.

Irvington (1-2)

August 31, Won, Orange, 30-6

Sept. 7, Loss, Union City, 34-10

Sept. 14, Loss, at Ridgewood, 34-12

Sept. 22, at Millburn, 1 p.m.

Sept. 29, at Bergen Catholic, 1 p.m.

Oct. 5, North Bergen, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13, at Ferris, 1 p.m.

Oct. 20, Barringer, 1 p.m.

Oct. 26, Montclair, 7 p.m.