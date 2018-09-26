Irvington HS cross-country teams enjoy more success

IRVINGTON, NJ – The Irvington High School boys’ and girls’ cross-country team enjoyed more success.

The boys’ team swept East Side, West Caldwell Tech, and East Side to improve to 7-3, while the girls’ team defeated Cedar Grove and West Side, and lost to Caldwell to move to an 8-3 record during a Super Essex Conference meet on Sept. 25 at Branch Brook Park.

Results:

Boys

Irvington 26, East Side 29 (win)

Irvington 15, West Caldwell Tech 50 (win)

Irvington 23, East Side 35 (win)

Girls

Irvington 15, Cedar Grove 50 (win)

Irvington 23, West Side 32 (win)

Caldwell 20, Irvington 41 (loss)