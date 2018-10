This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ – The Irvington Golden Knights Tiney Mites (ages 5 to 7), football team, known as the “Money Team,” are having a fine season.

The Tiny Mites defeated Brick City, 7-0, before beating Linden to move to 6-0.

Last year they won the state tournament. They have a combined record of 18-0 since adapting this level.

Photos courtesy of Delmon Cannon