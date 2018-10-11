Irvington HS cross-country teams conclude stellar dual meet seasons

Connect on Linked in

IRVINGTON, NJ – The Irvington High School boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams swept Roselle and Passaic County Tech to finish their successful dual meet season.

Desmond Marfo, Devin Seward, and Jared Maniford finished 1-2-3 to lead the boys’ team past Roselle, 19-53, and Passaic County Tech, 15-0.

The Blue Knights’ final dual meet record is 9-3. Last year they were 3-7.

Adijat Oyeleke, Cathiana Jean, and Ariana Ruiz placed 1-2-3 to lead the girls’ team to 15-0 wins over Roselle and Passaic County Tech.

Their final dual meet record is 10-3, the best in school history. Last year, they were 4-6.