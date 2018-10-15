Irvington HS football team blanks Ferris, 38-0

IRVINGTON, NJ – The Irvington High School varsity football team defeated Ferris, 38-0, Saturday, Oct. 13 in Jersey City for its second win in a row to improve to 4-3 on the season.

It was also the Blue Knights’ first shutout of the season.

Mohamed Toure set the tone of the game with two quick touchdowns on special teams.

The senior returned the opening kickoff of the game for a touchdown and junior Clerveny Prince kicked the extra point for a 7-0 lead.

Toure then returned a punt for a touchdown to make it 14-0 early in the first quarter.

The Blue Knights will host Barringer this Saturday, Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. Baringer defeated Belleville, 27-0, Oct. 12 to improve to 4-2.