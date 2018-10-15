Irvington HS boys’ soccer team enjoys win streak; seeks good run in ECT

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ – Costadinov Joseph scored both goals for the Irvington High School boys’ varsity soccer team in a 2-2 tie at Morris Catholic on Oct. 10. The tie ended an eight-game winning streak as the Blue Knights moved to an 8-1-1 record.

Irvington received the No. 16 seed in the Essex County Tournament and was scheduled to host No. 17 seed Nutley in the preliminary third round on or by Oct. 16. The winner will visit top-seeded Montclair in the round of 16 on or by Oct. 18. The quarterfinals are Oct. 20.

Irvington defeated Nutley, 1-0, Oct. 8 at IHS in a Super Essex Conference-Colonial Division game. It was only the second loss of the season for Nutley, which had its six-game winning streak snapped.

Photos by Delmon Cannon

Irvington vs. Payne Tech, Oct. 5.