IRVINGTON, NJ – The Irvington High School girls’ varsity volleyball team, seeded 20th, defeated No. 29 seed North Star Academy, 25-10, 25-11, at home in the preliminary second round of the Essex County Tournament on Oct. 12.

The Blue Knights improved to 8-9 on the season. They will visit No. 13 seed East Orange Campus in the preliminary third round on or by Oct. 18. The winner will visit No.. 4 seed Caldwell in the round of 16 on Oct. 20.