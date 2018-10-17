Irvington HS boys’ soccer team tops Nutley to advance to ECT round of 16

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ – Joseph Stoichkov scored all three goals to lead the 16th-seeded Irvington High School boys’ varsity soccer team to a 3-0 win over No. 17 seed Nutley in the preliminary third round at IHS on Oct. 16 in a matchup of Super Essex Conference-Colonial Division teams.

Irvington advances to the round of 16 against top-seeded Montclair on Oct. 18 in Montclair.

The Blue Knights improved to 9-1-1 and are unbeaten since the season-opening loss to Orange. They are 9-0-1 in the last 10 games.

Irvington has won both meetings with Nutley. In the first meeting, Irvington won 1-0 on Oct. 8 at IHS.

Photos by Delmon Cannon

Irvington (blue uniforms) vs. Nutley, ECT