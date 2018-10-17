Irvington HS boys’ soccer team tops Nutley to advance to ECT round of 16

By on Comments Off on Irvington HS boys’ soccer team tops Nutley to advance to ECT round of 16

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ – Joseph Stoichkov scored all three goals to lead the 16th-seeded Irvington High School boys’ varsity soccer team to a 3-0 win over No. 17 seed Nutley in the preliminary third round at IHS on Oct. 16 in a matchup of Super Essex Conference-Colonial Division teams.

Irvington advances to the round of 16 against top-seeded Montclair on Oct. 18 in Montclair.

The Blue Knights improved to 9-1-1 and are unbeaten since the season-opening loss to Orange. They are 9-0-1 in the last 10 games.

Irvington has won both meetings with Nutley. In the first meeting, Irvington won 1-0 on Oct. 8 at IHS.

Photos by Delmon Cannon

Irvington (blue uniforms) vs. Nutley, ECT

  

Irvington HS boys’ soccer team tops Nutley to advance to ECT round of 16 added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →

Or contact the author at :wcnsports@yahoo.com

COMMENTS