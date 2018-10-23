Irvington HS football team tops Barringer to clinch second straight SFC-Freedom White Division championship

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ – Junior Zakee Swann rushed for 132 yards and a touchdown on just 12 carries to lead the Irvington High School varsity football team to a 24-6 win over Barringer on Saturday, Oct. 20, at IHS.

With the win, the Blue Knights clinched the Super Football Conference-Freedom White Division championship for the second straight season.

Irvington won its third game in a row to improve to 5-3 overall and finished 4-0 in the division.

Swann scored on a 29-yard run for the only score in the fourth quarter to seal the division title.

Junior quarterback Taiyon Battle scored on a three-yard run to put the Blue Knights up 7-0 in the first quarter.

Junior Clervency Prince kicked a 21-yard field goal in the second quarter for a 10-0 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, sophomore Zahir Salaam ran for an 11-yard TD run. Barringer scored on a pass play in the third quarter.

Prince kicked three extra points.

Junior Tyrell Edwards, Salaam and junior Zalyn Smith each had an interception to lead the IHS defense.

Salaam finished with 73 rushing yards on 10 carries.

Barringer fell to 4-3 overall and 3-2 in the division.

The Blue Knights will host Montclair on Oct. 26 in the final regular-season game in crossover action. Montclair has won two straight to improve to 5-3.

Photos by Steve Ellmore

Irvington (blue uniforms) vs. Barringer