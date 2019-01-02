Irvington HS Hall of Fame 2019 induction class unveiled

IRVINGTON, NJ – The Irvington High School Athletic Hall of Fame committee has announced this year’s inductees.

The inductees are:

Josh Evans (modern player category, played in the last 30 years).

Chris Love (historical player category, played more than 30 years ago).

Barnes Reid (coach category, must have coached in eight seasons).

2006 boys’ track and field (team category).

1995 football team (player, coach or team that didn’t win their category, but received the next highest vote total).

In addition, the Irvington Varsity Club alumni have selected several individuals as inductees. Those inductees include Edward Zangari, Glenn Albano, Greg Albano, Ray Boyer, Barry Pasko, John Manginelli, Warren Gross, Gary Reiter, Thomas Rothacker, William “Bill” Paprota, Lawrence Mazauskas, Rich Stammler, Ralph Manaker, and Mike Lanzo.

Here are the inductees’ biography capsules:

JOSH EVANS, Class of 2009

Evans is the only athlete in school history to be selected as first team all-state in football and win an individual state track championship. He later played football for the University of Florida, and in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Washington Redskins.

CHRIS LOVE, Class of 1983

Love is a member of the 1983 Watchung Conference Championship boys’ basketball team in which he was the team’s leading scorer. He led the team to the sectional championship game with current IHS assistant basketball coach and Hall of Fame inductee Marc Baltimore.

Love was selected to the 1983 North-South All-Star basketball game. He also was named to the 1982 first team all-new football team, and 1982 honorable mention all-state football.

BARNES REID, current head girls’ track & field coach

Reid has coached at Irvington for 39 years. He coached four individual and two relay state champions during his head coaching career.

2006 BOYS’ TRACK & FIELD TEAM

The team won the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 3 state sectional championship.

1995 FOOTBALL TEAM

The team won the Watchung Conference title, finishing with an 8-1 record that included six shutouts. They missed qualifying for the state playoffs by just one power point. At the time, only four teams qualified for the playoffs in each section.

EDWARD ZANGARI, Class of 1975

Zangari was a second team all-state selection in baseball in 1975. Led by Zangari, the Blue Knights finished No. 3 in the state and were runner-up in the 1975 Greater Newark Tournament.

GLENN ALBANO, Class of 1967

He was an all-Big 10 selection in basketball in 1967 and went on to play at Rider University from 1967-1971.

GREG ALBANO, Class of 1966

He was first team all-Big 10 in 1966 in basketball and played at Ithaca University where he was named to first team All-American in 1970.

RAY BOYER, Class of 1972

Boyer was first team all-region in baseball and first-team all-Big 10. He was drafted by the Boston Red Sox.

BARRY PASKO, Class of 1970

Pasko was a two-time first-team all-out 10 in boys’ basketball. He led the Big 10 in scoring in 1969 and 1970 and was second team all-state in 1970.

JOHN MANGINELLI, Class of 1966

Manginelli was first team all-Big 10 and all-state in baseball in 1965 and 1966. He led the state in home runs in 1966.

WARREN GROSS, Class of 1971

Gross was first team all-out 10 in football in 1970. He earned a football scholarship to Elon University. He was tragically killed by a drunk driver a few weeks before high school graduation. His family provides the annual Warren B. Gross Scholarship to academically achieving student-athlete.

GARY REITER, Class of 1967

He was first team all-big 10 in football, basketball, and baseball during his senior year.

THOMAS ROTHACKER, Class of 1968

He was first team all-Big 10 in 1967 and 1968 in both football and baseball, and first team all-state in baseball.

WILLIAM “BILL” PAPROTA, Class of 1969

He won the 1969 Big 10 conference championship in the discus and was the 1969 district champion in wrestling.

LAWRENCE MAZAUSKAS, Class of 1974

He was a four-year starter in football and four-year varsity letterman in track.

RICH STAMMLER, Class of 1960

He accumulated 51 combined varsity wins during his career while playing soccer, football, basketball, and baseball, and was first team all-Big 10 conference and third team all-state in baseball in 1960.

RALPH MANAKER, Class of 1966

He was the 1966 state wrestling champion in the 123-pound weight class.

MIKE LANZO, Class of 1965

He was first team all-Big 10 in 1964 and 1965 in both basketball and baseball.

The induction ceremony for the inductees selected by the Hall of Fame committee will take place May 9 at IHS.

A separate ceremony for the inductees selected by the Irvington Varsity Club alumni will be held at a later date.

The IHS Athletic Hall of Fame was resurrected in 2018 after being dormant since 1992.