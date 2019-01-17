Irvington HS Athletic Director Dr. John Taylor named to state curriculum panel for health and physical education

IRVINGTON, NJ – Irvington High School Athletic Director Dr. John Taylor has been named to the state curriculum committee for health and physical education.

“The last time the New Jersey Department of Education (NJDOE) performed a complete revision to the Comprehensive Health and Physical Education (CHPE) was in 2014,” said Taylor. “Since five years have passed since the last curriculum overhaul, the NJDOE put out a ‘broadcast’ – their term for a message they send to all schools in the state – seeking educators and administrators who want to apply for curriculum team positions.

“I applied for a spot, and learned I was named to the CPHE team. During the application process, I was told the position requires me to attend monthly meetings at the NJDOE office in Trenton.”

Taylor is excited to be part of the committee.

“I wanted to be involved in curriculum writing at the state level to collaborate with other health and physical educators who are invested in improving the way the content area is delivered in New Jersey Schools,” he said. “While the CHPE curriculum is very thorough and provides educators with great insights on quality elements that should be facilitated in a quality health and P.E. program, there may be areas that can be added to keep up with our ever-changing society.”

Taylor has an extensive background on health and physical education.

He was named the 2016 NJSCA State Teacher of the Year and was the 2016 and 2017 New Balance-Billion Mile Race New Jersey State Champion.

In 2016, Taylor was a Seattle Seahawks Community Action Award recipient; a National Fitness Champion School from the Presidential Youth Fitness Program; and a President’s Council on Fitness, Nutrition, and Sports Community Leadership Award recipient.

He also was featured in a January 2016 blog from Let’s Move!

Taylor was the the 2015 NJEA Teacher’s Who Rock Award recipient; and a 2014, 2015, and 2016 National Recognition Award winner. He also was a Touchdown School Award winner from NFL Play 60 in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

In 2014, Taylor was a SPARK Dance National Champion.