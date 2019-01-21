Irvington HS boys’ basketball team improves to 12-1

IRVINGTON, NJ – The Irvington High School boys’ varsity basketball team defeated Nutley and Newark Tech to improve to a 12-1 overall record and 6-0 in the Super Essex Conference-Colonial Division.

Junior Moses Pierre scored 26 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to power the Blue Knights to a 85-58 win at Nutley on Jan. 15 in a divisional game. Junior Karriem Thomas had 19 points; senior Dameer Vital had 13 points and five assists; junior Kymani Dunbar had nine points and six rebounds; junior Nazamier Brooks had six points and four rebounds and junior Kyle Benson had four points.

Pierre had another double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds and Brooks had 19 points and six rebounds to lead the Blue Knights to a 78-63 home win over Newark Tech on Jan. 17 in a divisional game.

Junior Dezyln Sebastian had 14 points, four rebounds and three steals; Dunbar had 13 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists; junior Shawn Bessellieu had two points and three rebounds; Benson had four points and three rebounds; Vital added two points and Tayion Battle added a free throw.

Irvington will host Montclair Kimberley, Jan. 22, at 4 p.m.; visit Glen Ridge, Jan. 24, at 4 p.m. and visit Newark East Side, Saturday, Jan. 26, at 1 p.m.; host Newark University, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. and host Cristo Rey of Newark, Jan. 29,at 7 p.m.

The Blue Knights started the season 10-0 before losing to American History on Jan. 10.

IHS hopes to have a high seed in the Essex County Tournament. The seeding meeting for the ECT is scheduled for Jan. 28.