Irvington HS boys’ indoor track and field team enjoys impressive performance at Essex County Championships

IRVINGTON, NJ – The Irvington High School boys’ indoor track and field team enjoyed an impressive performance at the Essex County Championships at the Ocean Breeze Complex in Staten Island, N.Y., Jan. 21.

The Blue Knights finished in fifth place in the team standings among the 18 scoring teams. St. Benedict’s Prep won the team title with 105 points. East Orange was second with 49 points; Seton Hall Prep was third with 29 points and Columbia was fourth with 26 points.

Dwight Henry won the 55-meter hurdles in 7.52 to lead the Blue Knights. He also took fifth in the 55-meter dash in 6.78 and fifth in the 200-meter dash in 22.9.

The 4×400-meter relay team was second in 3:31.37. The unit comprised Desmond Marfo, Jared Manifold, Matthias Litus and Cordell Litus.

The IHS girls’ team was led by Andrea Jackson, who took sixth in the 55 hurdles in 8.88, for the team’s lone points.