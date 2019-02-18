Marianah Etienne leads Irvington HS contingent at first-ever girls wrestling state regional tournament

IRVINGTON, NJ – Five Irvington High School girls wrestlers competed in the first-ever NJSIAA girls wrestling state regional tournament held at Red Bank Regional HS, Sunday, Feb. 17.

Marianah Etienne finished in fourth place in the North bracket 161-pound weight division, just missed qualifying for the first-ever NJSIAA girls wrestling state tournament. Etienne received a first-round bye and won in the quarterfinals before losing in the semifinals. She then won in the wrestleback semifinals before losing to Bri Simic of High Point Regional in the third-place consolation.

Giselle Vasquez and Nikicha Adolphe both competed in the 136-pound division, and Jessica Etienne and Misterna Jean each competed in the 147-pound division.

The top three finishers in each weight class advanced to the state tournament, which will take place along with the boys state tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, Feb. 28, March 1-2.