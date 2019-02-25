Irvington HS indoor track and field athletes give good efforts at Meet of Champions

IRVINGTON, NJ – Desmond Marfo, Dwight Henry and Andrea Jackson gave good efforts at the NJSIAA indoor track and field State Meet of Champions at the Bennett Center in Toms River. The boys meet took place Saturday Feb. 23 and the girls meet took place Feb. 24.

Marfo, a senior, took 15th in the boys’ 800-meter run finals in 2:01.01. Henry, a junior, was 27th in the 55-meter hurdles preliminaries in 8.04.

Jackson, a senior, was 15th in the 55 hurdles preliminaries in 8.67.

Marfo and Jackson will continue their track and field careers at East Stroudsburg University in Pennsylvania in the fall.