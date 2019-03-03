Irvington HS wrestler Nashawn Brooks concludes great run in Atlantic City

IRVINGTON, NJ – Irvington High School senior Nashawn Brooks concluded one of the best runs in IHS wrestling program history.

Brooks, who vied in the 220-pound division, competed in the NJSIAA state finals at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

Seeded 25th, Brooks faced eighth-seeded Gage Armijo of Mendham in the preliminary round on the first night of the tournament Feb. 28. Brooks was looking to avenge a loss to Armijo in Region 3 semifinals at West Orange, Feb. 23. But Brooks was unable to get his revenge as Armijo pinned him in 3:05.

On the second night March 1, Brooks returned to wrestle in the consolations, but was eliminated in the consolation first round as he lost to Sean Horner of Kingsway, 8-1.

Brooks had a fabulous season. He won the 220 title at the Essex County Tournament in which he was voted as the tournament Most Outstanding Wrestler.

Brooks won the 220 title at the District 10 tournament at Randolph, Feb. 16, to advance to the Region 3 tournament. He finished in fourth place at the region tournament to qualify for the state finals.

Brooks is a standout linebacker who will play football on an athletic scholarship at Wagner College in the fall. He also was selected to play in the annual Phil Simms New Jersey North-South All-Star Football Classic at Kean University in late June.

Armijo went on to win the bronze medal at the state finals.