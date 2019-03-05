Irvington HS boys basketball team enjoys banner 21-6 season

IRVINGTON, NJ – The Irvington High School boys varsity basketball team ended a stellar season.

The Blue Knights, seeded second, lost to third-seeded Summit, 74-63, in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 3 state tournament Feb. 28 at IHS.

Under fifth-year head coach and IHS alum Elias Brantley, the Blue Knights, who had their three-game winning streak snapped, finished the season with an impressive 21-6 overall record, including winning the Super Essex Conference-Colonial Division championship with an 11-0 divisional mark. They started the season 10-0. They also were 13-1 through 14 games and 15-2 through 17 games.

Summit led 21-17 at the end of the first quarter and 30-26 at halftime. Leading 48-45, Summit outscored Irvington, 26-18, in the fourth quarter.

Junior Moses Pierre had 18 points, junior Karriem Thomas had 15 points, junior Kymani Dunbar had 10 points; junior Dezlyn Sebastien had nine; junior Namier Brooks had seven and senior Dameer Vital had four.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Blue Knights defeated 15th-seeded Roxbury, 81-53, in the first round Feb. 26. Thomas had 31 points; Pierre had 19 points and five rebounds; Dunbar had 10 points and eight rebounds; Brooks had six points, four rebounds and four assists; and Sebastien had six points and nine assists.

Though they will miss Vital to graduation, the Blue Knights return virtually everyone, which bodes well for another strong run next year.

Photos by Felicia Laguerre Owens

Irvington vs. Summit, North 2, Group 3 state quarterfinals