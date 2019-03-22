Irvington HS alum Josh Evans returns to football in new AAF

IRVINGTON, NJ – Josh Evans, a former legendary Irvington High School athlete, is back in football.

The 2009 IHS graduate plays for the Orlando Apollos of the new American Alliance of Football.

Evans, a safety, had 12 total tackles through six games. Orlando was in first place in the Eastern Conference with a 5-1 record.

Evans is reunited with University of Florida teammate Will Hill, a fellow safety who is an East Orange native.

Evans is one of the inductees for this spring’s Irvington High School Hall of Fame class.

In 2013, Evans was selected in the sixth round by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL Draft. He played three seasons with the Jaguars. He then signed with the Washington Redskins in October 2016.

At IHS, Evans played quarterback for the Blue Knights. He also was a standout track athlete in which he won the 55-meter hurdles at the State Indoor Meet of Champions as a senior.