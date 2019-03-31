Irvington HS boys track & field team seeks to contend for titles this season

IRVINGTON, NJ – Senior Desmond Marfo (distance) and junior Dwight Henry (sprints, hurdles) will lead a multi-talented Irvington High School boys track and field team with high expectations this outdoor season.

The Blue Knights, under head coach Marvin Hawkins, are looking to win the Liberty Division of the Super Essex Conference and the state sectionals, plus qualify for the nationals.

In addition to Henry and Marfo, seniors Tyrice Evans and Erick Bowman give the Blue Knights a strong throwing team.

The team also has very talented jumpers in junior Teon Dundas, sophomore Matthias Litus, and seniors Steve Corneile and Emmanuel Abarah.

The Blue Knights will get a big boost from a good group of sprinters. They consist of sophomore Devin Seward, and juniors Peterson Francois and Jared Manifold. The team also has promising middle distance runners in Adnan Kpodo, Wilfrantz Therzy and Cordell LItus.

Irvington will begin the season April 1 at home against Belleville and Barringer.

IHS boys and girls schedules

April 1, Belleville and Barringer, home

April 4, Nutley, away

April 8, West Essex, away

April 11, Orange, home

April 13, Jimmy Smalls Invitational, at Hillside

April 16, Passaic Tech and St. Mary’s of Elizabeth, home

April 20, Bulldog Relays, at Shabazz

April 22, East Side and West Side, home

April 25-27, Penn Relays, at Philadelphia, Pa.

April 29, Millburn, home

May 3, Essex County Relays, Livingston

May 10, Super Essex Conference Championships, at Schools Stadium, Newark

May 16-17, Essex County Championships, at Montclair

May 24-25, State Sectional Championships

May 31 and June 1, State Group Championships

June 8, State Meet of Champions

June 13-15, New Balance Nationals, at North Carolina A&T, Greensboro, N.C.