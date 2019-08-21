Irvington football players compete in Atlantic Coast Conference

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ – Irvington boasts several current collegiate players.

Among them are Hasise Dubois, Jasiah Provillon and Lancince Turay, who compete in the Atlantic Coast Conference on the Football Bowl Subdivision level.

Dubois, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound wide receiver, is a senior at the University of Virginia. Last season, he appeared in all 13 games with 11 starts, racking up 52 receptions for 578 yards and five touchdowns, all career highs.

Dubois is a graduate of DePaul Catholic in Wayne, where he led the Spartans to the state title in 2015 in his senior year, the team’s third straight state title.

Provillon and Turay were teammates at IHS, Class of 2018. Provillon is a 6-3, 28-pound wide receiver at North Carolina State in which he saw action in the last two games of last season. Turay is a 6-5, 280-pound defensive lineman at the University of North Carolina. He redshirted last year.

North Carolina will host Virginia on Nov. 2.

Both teams will kick off their seasons Aug. 31. Virginia will visit Pittsburgh. UNC will on Aug. 31 in the season opener. UNC will face South Carolina in Charlotte, N.C.

Photos courtesy of University of Virginia, North Carolina State University and University of North Carolina