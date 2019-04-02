Irvington HS boys basketball players earn All-SEC honors

Connect on Linked in

IRVINGTON, NJ – The Irvington High School boys varsity basketball team had a great season this past winter.

The Blue Knights, under head coach Elias Brantley, finished with a 21-6 overall record, winning the Super Essex Conference-Colonial Division with an unbeaten 11-0 mark.

IHS had four players earn All-SEC-Colonial Division honors.

Moses Pierre, Kymani Dunbar and Karriem Thomas, all juniors, each made First Team, and senior Dameer Vital made Honorable Mention.

Pierre averaged 14.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. Dunbar averaged 12.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists; Thomas averaged 15.2 points and 2.5 assists and Vital averaged 8.5 points per game.